“Cardi B Doesn’t Write Her Raps, Was Planted In Music Industry To Replace Nicki Minaj” – Kanye West (Video)

Billionaire American hip-hop mogul, Kanye West has asserted that rapper, Cardi B was “planted” in the music industry by some disgruntled executives to “replace” the “Queen of rap,” Nicki Minaj.

Ye, as he is fondly called, while doubting Cardi B’s talent, claimed that she doesn’t write her lyrics.

He said Cardi B thinks her rivalry with Nicki Minaj is “a blessing from the universe” but it isn’t.

The controversial rapper stated this in a video trending on social media.

He said, “Cardi B is a plant. She doesn’t write her raps. They put her there to try to replace Nicki Minaj purposely. She thinks it’s a blessing from the universe, it ain’t no f*cking blessing.”

Watch video below: