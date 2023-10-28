Celebration As Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo Welcomes First Child

Popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, have welcomed their first child together on Friday.

The singer made the disclosure in a post on her Instagram page.

Unveiling her bump in a music video featuring her husband, Mercy expressed gratitude to God for their new addition.

She wrote: “Lord, we are grateful. We approach your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving. [You] filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed, you do this one.”

The singer, in another post subtly revealed the gender of the child to be a boy.

See post below: