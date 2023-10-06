Certificate Forgery: ‘Everything Atiku Does Is Ineffective, No Legal Basis’ – Tinubu’s SA, Abdulaziz

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) , Print Media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz has reacted to the press conference of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Atiku held his world press conference to address the Chicago State University certificate saga in Abuja on Thursday.

He had said he would not stop challenging the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 election until the Supreme Court ruled.

However, Abdulaziz, in a British Broadcasting Corporation interview, said the tip of the pen has already dried up regarding the presentation of any evidence against Tinubu in Supreme Court.

He further stated that Tinubu is not afraid of the case before the Supreme Court as the Chicago State University has provided every necessary document to support them.

“These statements of Atiku are a matter of sympathy for him because he shows that he is in confusion and does not even know what is happening,” he said.

According to him, there was nowhere Chicago State University said that there was a fake document or that Tinubu did not study in their institution

“Based on this fact, the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has made statements, most of which are critical and try to give people information that will confuse them or even cause misunderstanding.

“Even a person who has not studied law knows that the courts of appeal are not the courts of trial, they are the courts that review the decision of the national court so that if there is a mistake, it must be corrected or changed.

“We have no fear because everything that needs to be done has been done for what is needed and this school that is being talked about has already provided.

“Then we know that everything he does is ineffective and has no legal basis,” he added.

The spokesperson said that Atiku should now realize that the political chapter is closed and he should only face the chapter of nation building as Tinubu has reiterated many times.