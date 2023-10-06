Certificate Forgery: “You Can’t Condemn, Punish Mmesoma And Turn Blind Eye To Tinubu” – Kenneth Okonkwo

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo, on Friday, maintained that the same treatment meted on Mmesoma Ejikeme, who tampered with her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result to emerge with the highest score, should be given to President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Caleb Westberg, the university registrar and deponent/witness of Chicago State University, during deposition on Tuesday said he does not have the certificate Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prior to the 2023 general election.

He further stressed that Tinubu did not apply for a replacement certificate, nor was he ever issued one.

Westberg’s statement have stirred reactions across boards with many accusing President Bola Tinubu of alleged identity theft and forgery of his credentials.

Reacting to the certificate forgery, Kenneth Okonkwo, during an interview with Arise TV, said that the populace cannot condemn and punish young Mmesoma.

Recall that JAMB had slammed a three-year ban on Mmesoma to serve as a deterrent to others after investigating her and finding her guilty of forgery.

Speaking, Okonkwo said that those who ascribe the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s credential after CSU’s disownership as ‘trivial’ have sold their soul and conscience to the devil.

He said, “You can’t condemn and punish Ejikeme Mmesoma who did pass her JAMB but inflated the scores, and then turn a blind eyes to Bola Tinubu who forged Chicago State University Certificate.”