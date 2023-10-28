Chelsea Suffer Ninth Home Defeat To Brentford

Chelsea suffered another damaging home defeat as goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbuemo gave Brentford a 2-0 win in the West London derby on Saturday.

The Blues, who had 17 shots to Brentford’s seven, were punished through Pinnock’s thumping header from Mbeumo’s wicked cross.

With Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez up the field for a late corner, Neal Maupay led a Brentford counter-attack and set up Mbeumo for the second.

Chelsea, who went closest in the first half when Noni Madueke struck the woodwork, slipped to a ninth home defeat this year thanks to some poor finishing.

Brentford keeper Mark Flekken was never stretched and the visitors defended resolutely before hitting Chelsea on the break.

Victory lifted Brentford to 10th in the table, one point and one place above Chelsea.

Brentford have won on all three of their visits to Stamford Bridge as a Premier League club, and, although Chelsea were largely the better side, Brentford still created their fair share of chances.