Chicago University Bows To Pressure, Releases Tinubu’s Records

Chicago State University (CSU) has released more academic records of Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, had asked the CSU to release him records of his political rival.

Atiku is currently challenging the declaration of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25 poll.

Atiku argued that Tinubu did not graduate from Chicago State University as claimed in his academic records.

In a copy of the latest judgment by the US Court, Judge Nancy Maldonado, noted that CSU raised no objection to Judge Jeffery Gilbert’s decision that Tinubu’s academic record be made public.

The court explained that any intrusion on Tinubu’s privacy interests in his educational records is outweighed by Atiku’s interest in the sought-after discovery.

Maldonado overruled Tinubu’s objections to Gilbert’s recommended ruling and therefore adopted the ruling in full.

Subsequently, CSU on Monday night, released a 32 page document revealing Tinubu’s full academic records with the varsity.