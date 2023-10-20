“Cost Of Music Video Now N30m” – Comedian Basketmouth Laments

Popular Nigerian comedian and music executive, Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has bemoaned the skyrocketing price of music video production fees in Nigeria.

He said the industry standard fee was 7 – 7.5 million Naira but now 27 – 30 million Naira.

The comic actor said the price hike was why he decided to do a holdup video for ‘Party’, the lead track from his upcoming album, ‘Uburu’, instead of slashing over N25 million to shoot a standard video.

Basketmouth spoke in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

He said, “The visual we have for my song ‘Party’ with Peruzzi is not an official video. It’s just like a holdup because I did not know that the economy has hit us that bad. 2 years ago, I used to make videos for 7 – 7.5 million Naira. Now, it is 27 – 30 million Naira.

“I’m an Igbo man so the first thing I thought about was, Okay Bright, if you’re spending N25m on visuals, it’s for uptick, right? Then do a holdup video, do something for uptick as well.”