Court Remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Others Over Mohbad’s Death

The owner of Marlian Record, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry has been remanded in police custody by a Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the State Police Command requested that Naira Marley and the others be remanded for 30 days pending the completion of their investigation.

The Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, however, ruled that Naira Marley and the others be remanded for just 21 days.

Recall that the record label boss on Tuesday, announced his return to Nigeria to support the investigation of Mohbad’s death.

The singer disclosed the news about his return in a post on Tuesday via his account on the X platform.

He wrote: “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole.

“I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

Earlier today, the State Police Command, declared wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy.

Information Nigeria understands that the declaration follows Primeboy’s failure to honour police invitation since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the demise of Mohbad.