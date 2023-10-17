Criminals Attacking South-East Under Guise Of Biafra Agitation — DSS

Director of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) in Imo State, Wilcox Idaminabo, says criminals are carrying out attacks on lives and properties in the South-East under the guise of Biafra agitation.

Idaminabo who spoke on Monday at a one-day stakeholders roundtable organised by the Center for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the State, said killings and other criminal activities in the geo-political zone are “wrapped around the ideology of Biafra” and disguised as agitations for self-determination.

He said: “They are hiding under this guise to perpetrate killings and turn our people slaves in their own homes.

“When I led the operation to Orsu LGA, what we saw was rather gory; headless bodies littered in the bush, vehicles that had been abandoned. It was terrible.”

Recall that until recently, the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has continued to prevent the people in the region from going about their businesses as they enforce sit-at-home to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group.

Prior to Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary, IPOB also warned residents in the south-east to shun the celebration.

“The Nigerian Government and Nigerian citizens have time after time demonstrated that we are not part of them, and therefore, we must do everything possible to liberate ourselves from the bondage of Nigeria, ” Emma Powerful, IPOB’s spokesperson said on September 29.

Meanwhile, on March 15, the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) ranked IPOB as the 10th deadliest terror group in the world.

The GTI added that the group was responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in 2022.

On September 27, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) destroyed multiple hideouts of the group in Imo and Anambra states.

A month later, troops of the Nigerian Army arrested two suspected fighters of the group after destroying their hideouts.