“Cry As Much As You Want, It Won’t Bother Us” – Wike Slams Workers Protesting Sack Of Abuja Mass Transit MD

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that protests over the sack of agencies and parastatals’ bosses will not stand in his way of doing the right thing.

Wike stated this in Abuja, while reacting to the video of Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company (AUMTCO) staff protesting over the sack of the company’s Managing Director, Mr. Najeeb Mahmoud Abdulsalam,

Recall that Abdulsalam was among the 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and companies of the FCT Administration that were sacked by the minister on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Wike Sacks 21 Heads Of FCTA Agencies, Companies (Full List)

According to Wike, no sentiments or emotions will be considered when doing the right thing for the interest of residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large.

“That is why when I watch people on video, crying that somebody has been removed and that he has been doing well, but the question is, if you have been doing well, where are the buses?,” the Minister said.

“No sentiment, no emotions will be considered when we are doing what is right. We will do the right thing for the interest of the people. If you like, carry 20 people, put video, and cry as much as you want to cry, it will not bother us. What bothers us is the reality on ground,”

He advised political appointees to always prepare to leave office at any time because someone might come and would want to have a total change.

“You are not a civil servant where you will say nobody is supposed to retire me because I am not up to the age of retirement,” Wike said.

“Even as a minister, I can be relieved of my position now. You don’t need to cry; some other people will come and all we pray for is, let us get the best,” he added.