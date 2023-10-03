CSU Records: Accept Your Humiliation, Apologize To Tinubu — Keyamo Knocks Atiku

Fetus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic results released by the Chicago State University, CSU.

According to Keyamo, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar should apologize to Tinubu and Nigerians for the humiliation.

In series of post on X, the minister described Atiku’s journey to Chicago in a bid to expose Tinubu as fruitless.

“From the responses by Chicago State University, ATIKU’s journey to Chicago and back has been a journey to nowhere, a fruitless exercise and an odyssey in self-humiliation. President Tinubu and Nigerians deserve an unreserved apology from him.

“It is now obvious that the loss of ATIKU Abubakar at the last polls hurt him deeply more than all his previous losses put together; it has since sent him spinning like a drunkard, lashing out to hold on to every single straw that resembles a lifeline. This is bad for his health; he should accept that this game is over (as the Chicago State University responses have shown) and retire peacefully to his famed abode. Those around him have a role to play in this,” he posted

CSU had released the academic records of Tinubu following an order of a Chicago court as requested by Atiku.

In the result released, CSU confirmed it found diplomas matching the certificate Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after a diligent search.