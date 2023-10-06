Customs Intercepts Prohibited Goods Worth N242m In Ogun

The acting Controller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, on Friday, disclosed that the Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized smuggled prohibited goods worth about N242 million within 22 days.

Briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Adeniyi said, the seized items included, 1,436 used pneumatic tyres, 53 sacks, and 569 parcels of Cannabis Sativa weighing a total of 1,179 kilograms; 3,149 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50 kilograms, alongside 32 vehicles used for conveyance, among other contraband goods.

He said the seizures were executed at various locations, including Papa/Ajegunle, Ilaro road, Imasayi/Joga road, Ijebu Ode axis, and Odogbolu bush path along Ijebu Ode road, all in Ogun State.

According to the Customs acting CG, “Our presence here underscores our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our beloved nation from potential road accidents and harmful substances as we continue to intercept these perilous goods.

“We gather here today to address a pressing concern – the importation of foreign-used pneumatic tyres, more commonly known as Tokunbo tyres.

“These are ring-shaped protective coverings made of rubber and filled with compressed air, typically used in foreign countries. Regrettably, they are deemed unsuitable for our highways.

“A significant number of these tyres have exceeded their recommended lifespan from their manufacturing date.”

READ ALSO: Customs Arrests Wanted Wildlife Smuggling Kingpin In Lagos

According to safety experts, good-quality pneumatic tyres are safe for use for only four years from the date of manufacturing. Any usage beyond this duration poses a significant risk to motorists and jeopardizes their lives.

“In a previous press conference held on August 7, 2023, we drew attention to the grave issue of Cannabis Sativa, commonly known as marijuana or Indian hemp. This psychoactive drug is derived from the cannabis plant and has seen a concerning rise in abuse within Nigerian society, especially among our youth.

“We highlighted the ingenious tactics employed by those engaged in this nefarious trade, including smuggling through land borders, utilizing creeks, and even resorting to smuggling via air routes. We reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s commitment to protecting society from the entry of harmful substances and ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerians.

“Today, we are delighted to report that our commitment to our citizens remains steadfast as we fulfil our statutory obligations and shield our beloved nation from the scourge of illicit drugs.

“Our officers’ relentless efforts and unwavering dedication in Zone A, specifically the Ogun 1 Area Command, have borne fruit, leading to the interception of Cannabis Sativa, used Pneumatic Tyres, and vehicles laden with 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice. Allow me to provide the details of these significant seizures:

“Between September 18 and September 30, 2023, the officers of the Ogun 1 Area Command seized 1,436 used Pneumatic tyres, 53 sacks, and 569 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, weighing a total of 1,179 kilograms.

“Additionally, they apprehended 3,149 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50 kilograms, alongside 32 vehicles used for conveyance, among other items.”

These seizures’ Duty Paid Value (DPV) amounts to an impressive N241,977,943.00.

“These seizures were executed at various locations, including Papa/Ajegunle, Ilaro road, Imasayi/Joga road, Ijebu Ode axis, and Odogbolu bush path along Ijebu Ode road in Ogun State.

“It is essential to highlight that these seizures are a testament to our renewed determination and strategic deployment of both human and material resources. Our commitment to protecting Nigerians from the audacious actions of daredevil smugglers remains unwavering.

“In conclusion, we reaffirm our dedication to our duty and pledge to ensure all Nigerians’ safety and well-being. We are resolute in our mission to curb illicit trade, safeguard our roads from dangerous tyres, and protect our youth from the devastating effects of illicit drugs. Your support and understanding are invaluable as we work together to build a safer and stronger Nigeria.”