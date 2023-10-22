Davido, Rema, Yemi Alade, Others Win Big At 2023 Trace Awards (FULL LIST)

Global music powerhouse, Trace held its inaugural Trace Awards 2023 on Saturday, October 21, at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, to celebrate the creativity, talent, and influence of African and Afro-inspired music and artists.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted by Nigerian music veteran D’Banj alongside Angolan global supermodel Maria Borges, featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Davido, Yemi Alade, Black Sherif, Kizz Daniel and more.

More than 150 artists were nominated in the awards ceremony, which showcased the excellence and diversity of Afro-centric music in genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Rai, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba.

READ ALSO: Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid Lead 2023 Trace Awards Nominations (Full List)

This year’s nominees included stars like Davido, Burna Boy, Blxckie, Yemi Alade, Libianca, and DJ Maphorisa, among others.

See winners below:

Best Music Video – “Baddie” Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Artist France & Belgium – Tayc (France)

Best Producer – Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)

Best Artist North Africa – Dystinct (Morocco)

Best Artist UK – Central Cee

Best Artist Indian Ocean – Goulam (Comoros)

Best Artist Francophone Africa – Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Best DJ – Michael Brun (Haiti)

Best Gospel Artist – KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Best Artist The Caribbean – Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)

Best Artist Anglophone Africa – Asake (Nigeria)

Best Global African Artist – Rema

Best Newcomer – Roseline Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best Collaboration – “Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best Dancer – Robot Boii (South Africa)

Best Artist Lusophone Africa – Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)

Changemaker Trace Award – Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best Live – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Lifetime Achievement Award – 2Baba (Nigeria)

Album of the Year – “Love Damini” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Female Artist – Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Best Male Artist – Davido (Nigeria)

Song of the year – Rema (Nigeria)