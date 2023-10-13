Dele Momodu Gives Reason For Fani-Kayode’s Silence On Tinubu’s Certificate Saga

Dele Momodu, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has weighed in on the uproar generated by the release of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic record by the Chicago State University (CSU).

According to him, lawyers like Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation were mute because the case is indefensible.

Recall that Tinubu is being accused by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of forging his CSU certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP’s defunct campaign council further criticised those asking him to support Tinubu because they are friends but said he could not align with forgery.

The Publisher of the Ovation Magazine said: “Stop surrounding yourself with sycophants who don’t know anything. There are more intelligent people in Nigeria who will advise you. Go and find them. They are there.

“Nobody can justify forgery, nobody! Lawyers know that anyway so I’m sure that people like Fani-Kayode , know. They can’t justify it, that’s why they are all keeping quiet now.”

READ ALSO: South-East Will Appeal For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release – Ifeanyi Ubah

He submitted that the President needs to apologise and it is left for Nigerians to accept or not.

“Why can’t you just apologise and move on? Like I said, it doesn’t mean people will accept that apology. At least start from somewhere, you are insulting us.

“And you are allowing these boys who are just coming to collect peanuts to insult everybody on social media? I will defend a man who has the courage to apologise,” Momodu added.

“Atiku has invested his resources in his belief and principles and has moved on. He has fulfilled all righteousness. Anyone with common sense will just apologize. To be insulting Nigerians on top of it is the height of shameless.

“I will defend a man who has the courage to apologize. I’ve not been an apostle of Tinubu’s style of politics. There are things my body cannot take. Some people can be voluntary slaves but he knows me, I’m not one of them,” he said during a Facebook Live session.