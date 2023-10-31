Demolish All Of Wike’s Properties Not On Rivers Master Plan – Atiku’s Aide Tells Fubara

An aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, has urged the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara on steps to take against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Recall that there have been rumours of a rift between Fubara and the former

The alleged fracas between the duo has created tension with a plot by members of the State House of Assembly to impeach the governor.

The tension degenerated on Sunday night when a fire outbreak occurred at the State House of Assembly.

The fire incident has been described by some people in government as an arson attack by the Majority Leader of the House, Edison Ehie, to prevent the impeachment of the governor.

READ MORE: Pro-Fubara Lawmakers Impeach Speaker, Appoint Suspended Leader, Ehie

This led to the removal of Edie as the Majority Leader of the Assembly on Monday morning, as he was blamed for causing the fire incident.

Fubara while addressing his supporters in Port Harcourt on Monday on the plans by the state Assembly to impeach him, said that he did not commit any offence to warrant impeachment. He warned that any attempt to remove him through impeachment that is not justified will be resisted.

Reacting to the crisis via his X account, Bwala praised Fubara for using his executive powers to stamp his authority.

He subsequently urged the governor to demolish Wike’s properties not on Rivers State original master plan.

He wrote, “Thank you Fubara for using your full weight of executive powers to stamp your authority.

“The next step is to write @officialABAT withdrawing Wike as minister representing Rivers State. Also don’t forget to demolish any of his properties not on the original master plan.”