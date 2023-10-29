DJ Cuppy Robbed Of iPhone 14 Pro Max In London

Nigerian disk jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, was robbed on Saturday night in London, United Kingdom.

The daughter of popular billionaire, Femi Otedola announced that her iPhone 14 Pro Max got stolen in Soho, London.

She revealed that the phone was snatched from her hand.

DJ Cuppy disclosed this via her X handle on Saturday, calling on the UK Metropolitan Police to help her recover her phone.

She wrote, “They thief my iPhone 14 Max Pro from my hand in Soho. @metpoliceuk.”