Don’t Sell Donated Food Items — FG Appeals To IDPs

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a heartfelt plea to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), urging them not to sell the food items distributed to them.

This appeal was made during a food distribution event held in Kwara State, where over 100 affected households received essential supplies, including rice, garri, semo, spaghetti, vegetable oil, and salt, among other items.

The food distribution ceremony took place at the Federal Secretariat in Ilorin, with the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, expressing deep concern for the plight of the IDPs.

He emphasized that this initiative aligns with the “renewed hope agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has supported providing meaningful assistance to displaced individuals equally.

Represented by Tunde Oyasanya, the Deputy Director of Communications and Strategy of the commission, Aliyu urged the beneficiaries not to sell the provided items, as they are intended to serve their basic needs.

In addition to the immediate relief, he noted that the the government’s long-term goal is to empower displaced individuals through livelihood programs that enable them to become self-sufficient and generate income.

He stressed, “The commission has committed a huge sum of money to purchase these items and support you. We beg you not to sell them. This is just one of our programmes and very soon we will go into a livelihood programme to empower each one of you.

“We do not need to keep bringing food items to you. We are interested in what you can do for yourselves and how to make a living.”

Commissioner for Special Duties, John Bello, acknowledged the significant challenge that internally displaced persons pose to governments at all levels.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by IDPs and other vulnerable members of society.