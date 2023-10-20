Don’t Validate Tribalistic Detention Of Kanu Like Buhari — Ejimakor To Tinubu

Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to emulate former President Muhammadu Buhari in the continuous detention of the agitator.

Ejimakor posited that Kanu’s detention was driven by the politics of tribalism that have clouded Nigeria and maintains that it lacked legal justification.

In a post via X, he advised Tinubu to refrain from endorsing such actions saying, “Politics that’s based on tribe and ethnicity is doomed to tear a country apart’ – Obama.

“Buhari’s detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was not based on law but on the politics of tribalism that has dogged Nigeria since time. Tinubu (@officialABAT) shouldn’t validate it. #FreeMNK,”

Kanu was picked up during Buhari’s administration due to his agitation for the actualization of Biafra.

He was arrested in Kenya and subjected to an extraordinary rendition to Nigeria in June 2021.

Upon his return to Nigeria, the Nigerian Government re-arraigned him in court.

Despite being discharged and acquitted, the Nigerian Government has refused to set Kanu free as he languishes in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.