DPO, Three Other Police Officers Shot In Osun Communal Clash

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilobu, Osun State, and three other policemen have been shot and a patrol van razed as the ongoing communal clashes between Ilobu and Ifon communities in the state escalated on Thursday.

Confirming the horrible incident, the State Police Command, Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, who said four policemen were shot and a patrol van was burnt.

It was gathered that the policemen were ambushed by some hoodlums during the clash.

The Osun police PRO told The Nation that: “They burnt a new patrol van of police yesterday. They alleged us of taking side, it is unfortunate that the monitoring section van that was donated to us was burnt. Our four men are in hospital now, they were shot.

“The Divisional police officer of Ilobu was among those who were shot, he was shot on his hand, but thanks to God, they are all responding to treatment.

“They ambushed policemen when our men attempted to make peace in the area.”

It was also learned that earlier, corps members had been evacuated from the communities by security operatives and residents were sighted fleeing.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that state Governor, Ademola Adeleke declared curfew in the affected areas, as part of efforts to bring normalcy to the two communities.