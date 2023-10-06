DSS Arrests UNICAL Professor, Ndifon Accused Of Sexual Harassment

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Cyril Ndifon, a professor and former dean of the law faculty at the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

Ndifon’s arrest follows his alleged refusal to surrender himself to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) for questioning “despite several invitations.”

Recalll professor has been in the news since August after he was suspended and replaced over sexual harassment allegations.

This was after some female students of the institution alleged that he sexually harassed them and demanded the former dean’s sack during a protest.

Meanwhile, a panel investigating the allegations against Ndifon established a case of sexual harassment and abuse of office against him.

The probe involved nine student victims who alleged unsolicited sexual advances from the suspended dean.

READ ALSO: Expect Three-Day Downpour In Ogun, FCT, 13 States – NIMET

In a statement on Thursday, the DSS said the professor had previously refused to honour “several invitations” of the ICPC.

It revealed that following a court order, Ndifon was arrested in Calabar on Wednesday.

“The ICPC has sought the collaboration of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the University of Calabar (UNICAL) Sex Scandal matter involving Professor Cyril Ndifon, the erstwhile dean of faculty of law of the institution.

“The Commission had disclosed the refusal of NDIFON to honour its several invitations thus his eventual arrest in Calabar, Cross River State by its operatives on 4th October, 2023 based on a court order.

“However, the service, following the commission’s request and in the spirit of interagency cooperation, supported it for a successful operation.

“This is to guide public understanding of the latest developments on the matter,” the statement added.