DSS Releases Former EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa (Video)

The Department of State Service (DSS) Wednesday evening freed Abdulrasheed Bawa, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“DSS confirms release of former EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, a few hours ago (today 25th October, 2023),” DSS said in a statement.

Bawa reunited with his family amid celebration shortly after his release from DSS custody after 134 days in detention.

READ ALSO: Bawa Allegedly Bundled To Private Facility After Being Uncooperative With DSS Investigators

Recall that the former EFCC chairman was arrested by the DSS in mid-June following his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

Although DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said Bawa arrived DSS office to honour an ‘invitation’, he was not allowed to leave until after four months.

Afunanya said the ‘invitation’ by the Nigerian secret police relates to some investigative activities concerning Bawa’s tenure as EFCC chairman.

The Presidency and the DSS did not disclose the outcome of its investigation on Bawa as of the time of filing this report.

Watch video below: