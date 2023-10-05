Edo Guber: Former NBA President, Akpata Declares Interest In Succeeding Obaseki

Former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has declared his intention to contest for the 2024 Edo State governorship election on the platform of the Labour Party.

It was gathered that Apata declared his interest on Thursday, stating that LP is the only people-oriented party.

He said his interest is to ensure that the people become the major beneficiaries in politics as people have been taken out of the equation in governance and politics.

Akpata noted that if allowed to fly the flag of LP in the forthcoming election, he would change the narrative and ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He also promised to take the Labour Party to greater heights if he emerged as the party’s candidate in the primary election.

He said: “My interest is for the people of Edo State. And what I find out in politics and governance in Nigeria today is that the people have been taken out of the equation. No one cares about the people.

“So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people-oriented and to be interested in the lots of our people is the Labour Party. So I have come here to express my interest to contest for the position of the governor and to carry the people along.”