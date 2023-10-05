“Education Only Safe Transport To Destiny” – Tinubu To Teachers After Forging His Certificate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has submitted that education is a miracle ‘that changes the fortune of a family.’

While celebrating the teachers on this year’s “World Teacher’s Day” he assured Nigerian teachers that his administration will ensure they get their due reward.

In a post via X on Thursday, he said, “I believe that there’s no vehicle that can transport you to your destination as safely as education. It is the reason every child, regardless of their background, awaits a future of vast possibilities.

READ ALSO: Abducted Benue Commissioner Regains Freedom After 10 Days In Captivity

“As we celebrate Nigerian teachers on this year’s World Teacher’s Day, I would like to restate that under my watch, teachers will get their due reward. Education is the miracle that changes the fortune of a family in a single generation.

“Happy World Teacher’s Day.”

Information Nigeria reports that there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the validity of Tinubu’s Chicago State University certificate prior to the 2023 presidential elections and after.

However, the Chicago State University laid that to rest earlier in the week, after it followed an order of a US court, and handed over the academic records of President Tinubu to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The university also confirmed in court that the certificate the president submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission didn’t emanate from them.

The school also confirmed that President Tinubu never requested for a replacement certificate in 1997, nor did the school issue him one at any time.