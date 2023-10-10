“EFCC Broke Into My House, Oppressed Me In Front Of My Family” – Singer Skales Cries Out

Popular Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claiming heavily armed operatives of the agency broke into his house and wrongly accused him of being a fraudster.

He said he was sleeping with his six-month-old daughter when the anti-graft agency operatives numbering about three broke into his house through the backdoor on Monday night.

The ‘Shake Body’ crooner said he had a panic attack because of some health issues he is dealing with.

READ ALSO: “How Naira Marley Had Me Removed From Song We Featured In” — Skales Opens Up On Betrayal

He also claimed his record producer was injured by the EFCC operatives.

In a series of tweets, Skales wrote, “So @officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6 months old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues…. Is this not a crime?

“God go punish una @officialEFCC I am not a criminal, I have never done fraud in my life, you came in with guns to oppress me in front of my daughter and her mother & my staff. You will never prosper in anything you do as long as you’re EFCC staff! You will always be a failure.

“They hit my producer with a stick on his leg. Imagine @officialEFCC una father! You guys are a criminal organization…it’s sad the kind of power you are given.. that’s why you’re abusing it… enikure.”