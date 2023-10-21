EFCC Denies Issuing Arrest Warrant On Loan Defaulters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied claims of issuing an arrest warrant on loan defaulters.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a statement through its official X handle on Friday, while reacting to a trending document titled ‘Arrest Warrant Processing’, ‘Loan Fraud Escalation’ and others.

The Commission urged the public to disregard the claim, stressing the purported document did not emanate from the agency.

It also warned loan companies to avoid linking the Commission to their loan recovery.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some contrived documents on “Arrest Warrant Processing”, “Loan Fraud Escalation” and others, being circulated by some loan companies, purportedly issued by the Commission against loan defaulters.

“Authors of such documents are falsely linking their threats against loan defaulters to the Commission. The public is enjoined to be wary of such claims. As a rule, the EFCC does not issue arrest warrant on loan defaulters.

“Loan companies linking the Commission to their loan recovery efforts should desist from such fraudulent engagements as the EFCC may stop at nothing to bring them to book.”