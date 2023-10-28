Elections Are Over, We Must Move Forward – Jonathan Tells Nigerians

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says following the Supreme Court’s validation of President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory, Nigeria must move forward.

Jonathan made this known on Friday while addressing some questions from State House reporters after a closed-door meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “I have been involved in a number of things in West Africa and Africa. In fact, tomorrow (today), I will be in Kenya, and on November 14, I will be in Liberia, so I am like a roving ambassador seeing how we can bring peace to the sub-region and the continent.

“My visit would have taken place since last week but it couldn’t hold. Today (Friday), it has coincided with the judgement of the Supreme Court of yesterday (Thursday). It is an opportunity for me to also congratulate Mr President.”

“There are certain things we discussed so that the country must move forward. Elections are over, we must move forward.

“Yes, we have challenges economically now, we still have all it takes to lead. These are some of the issues I will continue to have a conversation with Mr President, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues.

On how Nigeria could lead Africa with the successful transition of power, Jonathan said, “That is what all Africans are saying. I had a programme on democracy dialogue and Prof Lumumba spoke there and emphasized the need for Nigeria to take a lead in Africa.

