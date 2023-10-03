Ex-BBNaija Star Maria Welcomes First Child

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria Chike, and her partner have welcomed their first child together.

The reality star announced the arrival of their child via her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

She disclosed that their baby, a boy named Leonardo AmaraNna Anene, arrived on October 1.

She wrote, ” Leonardo AmaraNna Anene 01/10/2023.

“I just want to say Thank you God. My heart is so full and grateful. I’ve found the light in me that I couldn’t find all these years. Thank you for choosing us as your parents.”

Recall that Maria unveiled her baby bump shortly before the commencement of the Big Brother Naija All Stars season. Many believed her pregnancy was the reason she wasn’t invited to the just concluded All-Stars show.

