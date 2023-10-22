Ex-INEC Chairman, Jega Calls For Amendment Of Electoral Act

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, has revealed why chairmen of the electoral body should not be appointed by the President.

IFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Jega made this known at a retreat organised for senators by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, on Saturday.

He recommended that the electronic transmission of results should be made mandatory from the next general elections in 2027.

Jega also proposed that the law should be reviewed to ensure that all cases arising from the conduct of elections are resolved and judgements made before the date of swearing-in.

He suggested that the section should be clarified by making the transmission of election results mandatory.

“INEC would have enough time to prepare for this if the Act is amended early enough in the ensuing electoral cycle,” he said.

READ MORE: INEC To Deploy 46,084 Staff For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Guber Polls

“There is a need to enhance inclusion of women, if necessary by up to 35% of elective positions in parliament, and in all political parties’ candidate lists,” Jega said.

“There is a need to place stringent conditions for candidate withdrawal and replacement to prevent abuse. Empower INEC to also screen and if necessary, disqualify candidates whose credentials show that they are unqualified or in respect of whom it has evidence of forgery and other forms of criminality.

“There is a need for the legislation to allow even candidates outside the political parties, as well as tax-paying citizens, to file suits against candidates who provide false information to INEC regarding their candidature.

“Although Sections 132(8) & (9) have given timelines within which the Tribunals and courts of appellate jurisdiction should issue verdicts, there is need, particularly in respect of elected executive positions, to ensure that all cases are resolved and judgements made before the date of swearing-in.

“Review the process of appointments into INEC, specifically to divest/minimize the involvement of the President in the appointment of Chairman and National Commissioners of INEC, in order to free the commission from the damaging negative perception of “he who pays the piper dictates the tune”.

“The Justice Uwais Committee recommended that the responsibility for advertising, screening, shortlisting and submission to the Council of State for recommendation to the Senate for confirmation hearings, for this category of officers, should be entrusted to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“On second thought, and for obvious reasons, I will recommend a joint committee of the National Assembly be given this responsibility, with criteria, for transparency, non-partisanship and stakeholder engagement for the process.

“The applicants/nominees for these appointments should be subjected to public scrutiny with regard to knowledge, skills, good character and non-partisanship. Guidelines should be provided for submitting petitions against any nominee during this process.”