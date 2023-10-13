Ex-UNIJOS Professor Caught In Examination Fraud Fails To Make SAN Final List As 58 Gets Elevated

Law professor, Benedicta Daudu, who was caught cheating in an examination at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and subsequently suspended by the institution, has failed to make the 2023 final list of recipients of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank.
Last month, Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committee (LPPC), shortlisted Daudu’s name alongside 68 other lawyers for the prestigious SAN rank.
Daudu’s shortlist however caused an uproar on the online space.
But in a Thursday development, the committee elevated 58 lawyers to the rank of SAN, of which Daudu’s name was missing.
In a statement, Hajo Bello, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, said the promotion of the 58 lawyers was approved at the 159th plenary session of the committee chaired by Olukayode Ariwoola, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
“The rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,” the statement reads.
The Chief Registrar also said four petitions against some of the applicants were considered during the meeting.
He, however, said each of the petitions lacked merit and was dismissed.
Bello said the swearing-in ceremony of the successful applicants will be held on November 27.
Kayode Ajulo, a human rights activist; Funmi Falana, wife of Femi Falana and Folashade Alli, daughter of Afe Babalola and Adeola Adedipe, a constitutional lawyer, are among the lawyers who are elevated to the rank of SAN.
Find the full list below:
1.Felix Ota Offia, Esq
2.Lawrence Bankole Falade, Esq
3.Kingsley Osabuohein Obamogie, Esq
4. Folashade Abosede Alli, Esq
5.Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Esq
6.Bomo Olakunle Agbebi, Esq
7.Daniel Osinach Uruakpa, Esq
8.Oseloka Godwin Osuigwe, Esq
9.Babatund E Adeoye, Esq
10.Babseyi Sigismund Joseph, Esq
11. Emmanuel Moses Enoidem, Esq
12.Kehinde Olufemi Aina, Esq
13.Ngozi Chido Olehi, Esq
14. Aaron Chileokwu Okoroma, Esq
15.Ibrahim Dalhatu Angulu, Esq
16.Olayiwola Emmanue L Afolabi, Esq
17. Sule Shu’aibu, Esq
18.Abiodun Olanrewaju Olaleru, Esq
19.Alfred Olufemi Atteh, Esq
20.Kazeem Adekunl E Sobaloju, Esq
21.Shehu Wadaabdullahi, Esq
22.Bamidele Ibironke Olawoye,Esq
23. Oluwaseyilayo Akinkunmi Ojo, Esq
24. Funmi Falana, Esq
25. Felix Tamara Udenke Mefa Okorotie, Esq
26. Oluwagbenga Seun Ajayi, Esq
27. Friday Ramses Aku Onoja, Esq
28. John Agada Elachi, Esq
29. Bola Razaq Gold, Esq
30. Paul Kasimanu Wamad Uemene, Esq
31. Rafiu Oyeyemi Balogun, Esq
32. Oluwole Aladedoye, Esq
33. Paul Yn Osobhase Abhulimen, Esq
34. Jonathan Taidi Gunu, Esq
35. Tochukwu Jude Onyiuke, Esq
36. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, Esq
37. Christpher Adapar Umar , Esq
38. Chibueze Ogechi Ogbonna,Esq
39. Yemi Adewale M’sbaudeen Adesina, Esq
40. Omoyemi Lateef Akangbe, Esq
41. Olumide Akin Wale Olujinmi , Esq
42. Musa Adamu Aliyu, Esq
43. Fidelis Chuk Wunonye Mbadugha, Esq
44.Onyemaechi Chkwudi Adiukwu, Esq
45.Kechukwu Philip Onuoma, Esq
46. Yakubu Philemon, Esq
47. Johnny Ugwugwaye Agim, Esq
48. Aliyu Lemu Ibrahim, Esq
49 . Isaiah Bozimo, Esq
50. Prisca Ozoiloesike, Esq
51. Yahaya Dan’asabe Dangana, Esq
52. Adeola Oluwaseun Adedipe, Esq
53. Adedayo Samue Ladedeji, Esq
54. Chikaosolu Ojukwu, Esq
55. Musaahmed Attah, Esq
56. Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye, Esq
57. Olayemi Badewole, Esq
58. Babatunde Adetunji Oni Esq (the lone successful academic applicant for the rank)