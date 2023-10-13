Ex-UNIJOS Professor Caught In Examination Fraud Fails To Make SAN Final List As 58 Gets Elevated

Law professor, Benedicta Daudu, who was caught cheating in an examination at the University of Jos (UNIJOS) and subsequently suspended by the institution, has failed to make the 2023 final list of recipients of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) rank.

Last month, Legal Practitioners and Privileges Committee (LPPC), shortlisted Daudu’s name alongside 68 other lawyers for the prestigious SAN rank.

Daudu’s shortlist however caused an uproar on the online space.

But in a Thursday development, the committee elevated 58 lawyers to the rank of SAN, of which Daudu’s name was missing.

In a statement, Hajo Bello, Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, said the promotion of the 58 lawyers was approved at the 159th plenary session of the committee chaired by Olukayode Ariwoola, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

“The rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,” the statement reads.

The Chief Registrar also said four petitions against some of the applicants were considered during the meeting.

He, however, said each of the petitions lacked merit and was dismissed.

Bello said the swearing-in ceremony of the successful applicants will be held on November 27.

Kayode Ajulo, a human rights activist; Funmi Falana, wife of Femi Falana and Folashade Alli, daughter of Afe Babalola and Adeola Adedipe, a constitutional lawyer, are among the lawyers who are elevated to the rank of SAN.

Find the full list below:

1.Felix Ota Offia, Esq

2.Lawrence Bankole Falade, Esq

3.Kingsley Osabuohein Obamogie, Esq

4. Folashade Abosede Alli, Esq

5.Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Esq

6.Bomo Olakunle Agbebi, Esq

7.Daniel Osinach Uruakpa, Esq

8.Oseloka Godwin Osuigwe, Esq

9.Babatund E Adeoye, Esq

10.Babseyi Sigismund Joseph, Esq

11. Emmanuel Moses Enoidem, Esq

12.Kehinde Olufemi Aina, Esq

13.Ngozi Chido Olehi, Esq

14. Aaron Chileokwu Okoroma, Esq

15.Ibrahim Dalhatu Angulu, Esq

16.Olayiwola Emmanue L Afolabi, Esq

17. Sule Shu’aibu, Esq

18.Abiodun Olanrewaju Olaleru, Esq

19.Alfred Olufemi Atteh, Esq

20.Kazeem Adekunl E Sobaloju, Esq

21.Shehu Wadaabdullahi, Esq

22.Bamidele Ibironke Olawoye,Esq

23. Oluwaseyilayo Akinkunmi Ojo, Esq

24. Funmi Falana, Esq

25. Felix Tamara Udenke Mefa Okorotie, Esq

26. Oluwagbenga Seun Ajayi, Esq

27. Friday Ramses Aku Onoja, Esq

28. John Agada Elachi, Esq

29. Bola Razaq Gold, Esq

30. Paul Kasimanu Wamad Uemene, Esq

31. Rafiu Oyeyemi Balogun, Esq

32. Oluwole Aladedoye, Esq

33. Paul Yn Osobhase Abhulimen, Esq

34. Jonathan Taidi Gunu, Esq

35. Tochukwu Jude Onyiuke, Esq

36. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, Esq

37. Christpher Adapar Umar , Esq

38. Chibueze Ogechi Ogbonna,Esq

39. Yemi Adewale M’sbaudeen Adesina, Esq

40. Omoyemi Lateef Akangbe, Esq

41. Olumide Akin Wale Olujinmi , Esq

42. Musa Adamu Aliyu, Esq

43. Fidelis Chuk Wunonye Mbadugha, Esq

44.Onyemaechi Chkwudi Adiukwu, Esq

45.Kechukwu Philip Onuoma, Esq

46. Yakubu Philemon, Esq

47. Johnny Ugwugwaye Agim, Esq

48. Aliyu Lemu Ibrahim, Esq

49 . Isaiah Bozimo, Esq

50. Prisca Ozoiloesike, Esq

51. Yahaya Dan’asabe Dangana, Esq

52. Adeola Oluwaseun Adedipe, Esq

53. Adedayo Samue Ladedeji, Esq

54. Chikaosolu Ojukwu, Esq

55. Musaahmed Attah, Esq

56. Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye, Esq

57. Olayemi Badewole, Esq

58. Babatunde Adetunji Oni Esq (the lone successful academic applicant for the rank)