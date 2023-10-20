FCTA To Shut Illegal Motor Parks Over Rising ‘One-Chance’ Robbery

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has threatened to shut down illegal motor parks operating in Abuja over rising ‘one-chance’ robbery in the city.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that robbery and kidnapping in FCT have been reported for weeks and there are claims that criminals pretend as commercial vehicle operators to attack and rob victims.

While addressing pressmen in his office in Abuja on Thursday, Wike said that the FCT Administration is working really hard to curb robbery and kidnapping in the city.

Wike disclosed that a joint task force on cross-border crimes was set up last week to tackle the security menace called ‘one-chance’ robbery and guarantee the safety of lives and properties of residents.

He said: “We’re getting a lot of reports about kidnappings here, about one-chance there.

“In most cases we don’t even let the public to know what has been done. I can tell you the security agencies have done quite a lot. If not, by now, the FCT would have been a different thing.

“One of the areas we identified is that the FCT is at the centre, we have Niger State, we have Kogi State, we have Nasarawa State, we have Kaduna State. And if you check these four states, these four states are states that (experience) from time to time, banditry, kidnapping.

“And we discovered that most of the areas that they (criminals) stay are shanties and uncompleted buildings and that is why we say we cannot allow these uncompleted buildings where criminals have made their place of abode. Bring down all these uncompleted buildings which have turned to shanties and they will have nowhere to hide.

“Just last week, we set up a task force on those states that we have borders with and one-chance. Joint security task force including the SSS, the police, the army, the navy, and they have identified the way they will operate.

“To tell you that we are concerned that is why we have to set up this joint task force for the one-chance and the border control.

“Again, you see a lot of illegal motor parks. When we come up with a policy that we can’t allow these illegal motor parks, people will come up to say the economy is hard, things are tough but nobody wants to look at it from the security implication.

“We are also planning to shut down some of these illegal motor parks.”