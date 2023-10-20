Federal Govt To Shutdown Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government on Thursday announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be close to traffic on 21st October, 2023 and 22nd October 22, 2023 for repairs.

FG disclosed this in a statement made available to the public on Thursday through the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha.

Kesha disclosed that the government was ready to begin comprehensive rehabilitation works on the bridge, starting with repairs of the critical failed sections along the Adeniji bound carriageway.

She urged motorists to cooperate with traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions during the period of palliative works to ensure seamless movement.

She said: “In order to alleviate the pains currently being experienced on the bridge, the Ministry would be carrying out palliative works on the most critically failed sections along the Adeniji bound carriageway on Sunday, October 22 preparatory to the comprehensive repair works.

“However, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound of the bridge will be closed to traffic from Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, 22nd 12.00 midnight”