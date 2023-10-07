FG Demarketing Polytechnic Education In Nigeria – ASUP

Anderson Ezeibe, National Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has accused Federal Government (FG) of de-marketing polytechnic education in Nigeria.

The union also accused the FG of robbing the nation of embedded development value.

Among unfavourable FG policies killing technological education in Nigeria, the ASUP boss listed HND/BSc dichotomy, inability to enhance academic continuity for HND graduates, disparity between HND/BSc holders in government circles among others.

During an International Conference organized by ASUP, at Ikot Osurua, Akwa Ibom state, Ezeibe lamented a situation where welders were hired from India for Dangote Refinery at the expense of Nigerian polytechnic graduates, asserting such attitude encourages capital flight while home grown manpower suffer joblessness.

Speaking on the theme, “Redefining The Mandate Of Polytechnic Education For Economic Diversification And Sustainability” he explained that “Polytechnics education is not encouraged. In some Polytechnics, students population is less than 1000 while some state governors change their Polytechnics to universities instead of developing them.

READ ALSO: Stop Dragging Nigeria In the Mud, Allow Tinubu Breath So He Can Focus On Governance – Lagos APC Ndigbo To Atiku

“Government is demarketing Polytechnic education through their policies. The law that established Polytechnic education must be reviewed to meet emerging realities in our nation’s technological development.

“Government should migrate from monolithic economic model through diversification and promote skills education to meet skill needs of the nation. This will ensure government pays the right attention to funding Polytechnics, migrate the certification to Bachelor of Technology with National Diploma retained as a feed for Bachelor of Technology.

“Reverse the infrastructure deficits, review curriculum and address issue of staff remuneration to retain qualified personnel as well as restore technical colleges as feed for OND programmes across the nation,” he said.