FG To Halt Salary Payments For Unverified Workers On IPPIS

The Federal Government, through the Federation’s Head of Civil Service, Folasade Yemi-Esan, has announced that, come Friday, October 27, 2023, unverified civil servants will be removed from the federal payroll.

This development stems from the two-week Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) verification process that will conclude on Friday, with the aim of eliminating ghost workers from the government payroll.

In a statement issued by Yemi-Esan on Wednesday, it was acknowledged that the verification process had faced initial challenges, including impatience and disorderliness among some officers.

According to her, the issues have been addressed, and the ongoing two-week exercise is proceeding well.

“Adequate arrangements were put in place for a smooth exercise in designated areas of the FCT, however, the officers’ impatience and lack of orderliness in the first two days made the exercise rowdy. This has been duly addressed and the two-week exercise, scheduled to end on Friday, October 27, 2023, is progressing very well.

“The verification of records of all civil servants will be finalised at the end of the ongoing exercise and any officer whose record could not be verified will be delisted from the payroll of government,” she said.

The statement also outlined the government’s commitment to finalizing the verification of records for all civil servants.