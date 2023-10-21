FG’ll Soon Hand Over Obafemi Awolowo Stadium To Oyo Govt. – Dare

Sunday Dare, immediate past Minister of Youths and Sports Development, has stated that “the process for the federal government to hand over” the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado Ibadan to Oyo state government “is at an advanced stage.”

Dare, who is the Agba-Akin of Ogbomoso, made this disclosure while receiving an award of Lifetime achievement” during the “Veterans Day” which was part of the activities for 2023 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo state council Press Week.

His words: “In the next several weeks, it is expected that the President Bola Tinubu led administration will approve the handling over to Oyo state government.”

According to him, through his efforts as minister, federal government had already handed over Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna to Kaduna state government.

He told journalists present that before he left office he together with other stakeholders in the Ministry of Sports had signed all necessary documents to transfer the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (formerly Liberty Stadium, Ibadan) to the government of Oyo State, to ensure better utilization and maintenance.

He said that Governor Seyi Makinde was waiting to receive the stadium once President Bola Ahmed Tinubu released it to the state.

“Governor Seyi Makinde is ready to receive the Stadium and give it better management and maintenance”, he stressed.