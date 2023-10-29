“Francis Is My Winner” – Davido Insists After Controversial Split Decision



Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hailed the performance of Cameroonian ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou in his boxing debut.

Ngannou lost a controversial decision against WBC heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury in the pair’s boxing match on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, despite knocking down the Briton in Round 3.

The Cameroonian continued to outbox Fury for much of the bout, only to be denied a victory when the scorecards were read aloud.

Reacting, Davido insisted that Ngannou won the match.

Sharing a picture of the ex-UFC star via his Instagram story, Davido wrote, “francisngannou stellar performance! Def (definitely) won that!”