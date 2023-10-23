‘Going To S’Court Is An Effort In Futility, Stop Wasting Resources’ — Rivers LP Chairman Tells Obi

Rivers State Labour Party (LP) Chairman, Dienye Pepple, has advised the Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, not to spend resources to appeal the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, at the Supreme Court against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that on numerous times Obi’s legal team was faukted for not presenting adequate facts and evidences at the Tribunal which led to the party and the presidential candidate losing out at the Tribunal.

In a chat with Vanguard, Pepple said Obi’s insistence to appeal the earlier judgment was a misplaced decision which will only amount to losses of time, energy and resources.

His words: “Every party has the right to appeal. The truth is that and I must be realistic to you, I don’t see anything coming out of that case because based on the judgment that the Tribunal gave, if you take time to analyze it, you will see that our party did not present our case well.

“Yes, we have a lot of evidences but those evidences were not well registered at the tribunal. They just took the result sheets and dumped them somewhere there.

“The lawyers of Peter Obi and that of the labour Party did not do their jobs well. One thing about the court is that they don’t believe in social media noise or people’s opinion. There must be facts to prove your point.

“The legal team did not prove their case well. Going to the Supreme Court will be a job in futility. The party did not even pay its agents. Former LP national chairman, Julius Abule refused to release money to pay the agents. That was why the agents have refused to come out and testify. The legal team and Abule killed the chances of the party at the court”.

Pepple claimed that he had to personally pay the agents just to get the results sheets from them.

“I had to personally paid the agents to release some result sheets to me which I took to Abuja. There is nothing to prove that our result was reduced. What figure did we score and what figure was it reduced to? What are the evidences that we won the election? Nobody wins election without releasing money to the agents and LP did not do so.”