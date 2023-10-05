Gov. Adeleke Imposes Curfew On Osun LGAs Over Land Dispute

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the state.

It was gathered that the decision was reached by the Governor following communal clashes caused by land disputes involving Ilobu and Ifon towns.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the state governor had earlier imposed a curfew on the two local government areas in September after clashes were reported between the two communities.

The curfew was later relaxed after tension had gone down in the area.

However, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, yesterday, said that Adeleke directed that, the curfew be reimposed on the two local government areas, following reported clashes in the affected communities.

The curfew which was initially between the hours of 8 pm every night, and ends by 6 am, has now changed to the hours of 6 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning.

The statement reads: “Following communal clash between Ilobu and Ifon communities, Osun state government has directed that the curfew continues in order to maintain law and order in the affected communities.

“The curfew time has now changed to the hours of 6 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is to be restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke reiterates the need for peace between these two local governments, and asked that the ethos of Peace, Love and Unity which the state is known for, be imbibed.”