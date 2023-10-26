Greater Amounts Have Gone Unaccounted For In Nigeria – Peter Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the court ruling, which awarded victory to the Nigerian Government over Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Judge Robin Knowles of the Business and Property Court in London, rules in favour of Nigeria and quashed the enforcement of the $11 billion arbitration award in favour of P&ID.

However, in a statement via X on Wednesday, Obi congratulated the legal team that handled the major judiciary victory recorded at the United Kingdom court.

According to him, Nigeria won the case because it was decided in a nation known for its respect for the rule of law and where the judiciary system delivers justice freely and fairly.

Obi noted that Nigeria won the $11 billion P&ID deal, but more significant amounts have gone unaccounted for in the country, and its culprits are walking freely on the street.

He wrote: “I congratulate our dear nation, Nigeria, especially the legal team that handled the major judiciary victory recorded at the United Kingdom Court on Monday in the case against Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited.

“Thankfully, the case was decided in the United Kingdom, a nation known for its respect for the rule of law and where the judiciary delivers justice freely and fairly to the people. This, therefore, offers veritable lessons to Nigerians in general, and our judiciary in particular.

“Every lawful society is built on a strong system of justice, and every democratic society exists on the principle of the rule of law.

“In handling the identity crisis, electoral disputes, and many high corruption cases that have bedevilled our nation, the judiciary has a bounding duty to protect our dear nation’s value system.

“Nigeria won its bid to overturn an $11 billion damages bill involving the controversial P&ID deal, yet similar, or even greater amounts, have gone unaccounted for in Nigeria, and the culprits are freely walking the streets.

“I urge our public office holders, in different arms of government, to understand that we have no other nation but Nigeria, and we all, are bound to work together for the development of our nation.

“As we have gladly received justice in a foreign land, may we learn to give justice to our countrymen so that our nation can enjoy peace, progress, and unity. A truly just and fair New Nigeria is possible if our judiciary embraces the spirit and message of change.”