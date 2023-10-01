Gunmen Abduct 25 Travellers In Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted 25 travellers along the Owo/Ifon/Benin Expressway in Ondo State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the victims were traveling ‎to Ifon, in Ose local government area of the state, for a burial ceremony and were stopped by the kidnappers who whisked them away.

According to a source in an interview with Leadership Newspaper, explained that the victims were members of the Oke Igan branch of CAC in Akure, who were traveling with the church vehicle.

The source who confirmed that about two members of her family were among the kidnapped members of the church said there was no news from the victims.

She explained that they were reportedly going for a programme in Ose council area of the state.

The source added that the victims were kidnapped around 3 pm on Friday, with their vehicle conveying members of the choir and others abandoned on the side of the road.

Confirming the incident, the State Police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said the command was informed about the development on Friday afternoon.

She added that men from the state police command swung into action immediately, saying detectives from the command have been on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.

Odunlami said: “Yesterday afternoon, the police was informed that a church bus with the Inscription CAC was abandoned around Elegbeka area.

“There are suspicions that the passengers in the vehicle were kidnapped and the Police Anti kidnapping squad and other tactical teams have been deployed to the area to rescue the victims and arrest all involved in the crime”.