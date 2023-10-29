Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Taraba

A priests at the St. Ann’s Catholic Parish, Sarkin Kudu, in the Ibi local government area of Taraba state, Very Rev. Fr. Thaddeus Tarhembe, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

In a statement released by the communication officer Rev Fr John Jerome of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, confirmed the incident, said that he was abducted in his parish at Saint Ann’s Parish, Sarkin Kudu in the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

It was gathered that the Diocese also solicited prayers from members of the public for the abducted Priest’s safe return.

“I am directed by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wukari, Most Rev Mark Nzukwein to inform the general public of the kidnap of one of our priests, Very Rev Fr Thaddeus Tarhembe. The sad event occurred in the early hours of Sunday 29th October, 2023 in the Rev Fathers rectory of his parish.

“He is the Parish Priest of St Ann’s Parish, Sarkin Kudu in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State. We solicit for prayers from all people of good will for his safety and quick release by his abductors, May God bless you as you join us in prayers for God’s intervention”.

Contacted, the spokesman of Taraba Police Command, SP Abdullahi Usman, said they are yet to get information about the incident.