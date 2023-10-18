Gunmen Machete Medical Doctor To Death In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Rahman Nansel, has confirmed the death of a medical practitioner in the state, Dr. Stephen Angbas, the owner of Lafia-Angbas Clinic.

Some unidentified assailants, suspected to be armed robbers, reportedly killed the state-based medical doctor in the late hours of Tuesday while returning from his farm on a motorcycle in the Awe Local Government Area of the state.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to The Punch, the gunmen had launched grievous machete attacks on the doctor alongside the motorcyclist conveying the late doctor to the farm.

While Angbas reportedly died due to the injuries sustained, the motorcycle rider, identified as Mikailu Dahiru, was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he is currently receiving urgent treatment for the severe wounds he sustained from the attack.

The Police, in a statement, expressed condolence to the bereaved family and urged any member of the public with relevant information to assist the security in arresting the suspects.

The statement reads, “Today, on the 17th of October 2023, at approximately 4:00 pm, mobile police operatives received distressing information regarding a fatal assault along the Jangargari-Awe Road.

“Tragically, the victims were a commercial motorcycle rider, Mikailu Dahiru, who survived the attack, and Dr Angbass Stephen, who succumbed to his grievous injuries.

“In light of this senseless violence, CP Maiyaki Baba extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved’s family and has initiated a comprehensive investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The Commissioner encourages any member of the public with relevant information to come forward and assist in the swift apprehension of those responsible for this despicable act.”