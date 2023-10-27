Gunmen Reportedly Behead Policeman In Abia

Gunmen on Thursday reportedly attacked police operatives on stop-and-search operation along Umuode/Isiahia in Osisioma Ngwa local government area of Abia State.

According to sources who spoke to Vanguard, the incident which happened around 4pm, threw Umuode community into panic as over possible police invasion of the community.

One of the operatives was beheaded by the gunmen, while other members of the team were said to have run to safety with their ammunition. The gunmen made away with the policeman’s head, abandoning the other parts of the body in the car.

The gunmen reportedly trailed the police team, which has been operating in the community recently.

It was learnt that the team was attached to the Eziama Police Division, raising questions over the legality of their operation in the community considering that the area is not under their jurisdiction.

Recall that an Assistant Superintendent of Police was few months beheaded along East Street in Aba South local government area by some gunmen.