Hisbah Police Nab Eight Cross Dressers In Kano (Pictures)

The Kano Hisbah Police has apprehended eight suspected cross dressers at a wedding in Kofar Waika in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

This was made known in a statement issued to journalist by the Deputy Commander General of the Board, Dr Mujaheed Aminudeen-Abubakar on Tuesday in the state.

He said: “Our officials, on receiving the information, went to the venue of the wedding ceremony and apprehended eight young men, including the groom, dressed in full female Fulani attire, dancing to music in their regalia.”

Aminudeen-Abubakar, in the released statement noted that they confessed to the crime when arraigned before Hisbah Shari’a Court in Kano.

The Presiding judge, Khadi Tanimu-Sani, ordered that each of them be given 10 lashes of cane, pay N20,000 and produce one surety each or be remanded in correctional centre for three months.

The board, which was established in the year 2000, is saddled with the responsibilities of enjoining what is right and forbidden in Islamic ways and manners.

Check the photos of the suspects bellow: