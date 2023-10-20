“Hold My Pastor Responsible If Anything Happens To Me” – Chef Dammy Cries Out

Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy, has called on members of the public to hold her pastor responsible, if anything happens to her.

Recall that the Ekiti chef became a sensation after holding a “cook-a-thon” with the support of the pastor of her church, Adegoke Jeremiah, also known as Billion Dollars Prophet.

However, in a recent post, the chef has claimed that her pastor is threatening her life.

Speaking via Instagram, Adeparusi said she was planning on coming to Lagos to grant an interview and disclose the whole situation.

She, however, warned that if anything happens to her, her pastor should be held responsible.

READ ALSO: “I’m Receiving Death Threats” – BBNaija’s Phyna Cries Out

In another post she wrote, “By the time we are done with you, you will not be able to stand on your feet again.”

“This was from the acclaimed “people of God”. Among many of the countless insults, curses, threats and bullying.

“Now, I understand the content of 1 Peter 4:17, Surely judgment will begin from the house of God.

“The first time the man of God tried to challenge my God he failed, then he told me to prepare for war.

“But these are the people of God,

“Are they not supposed to be Godly?

“Assuming I had died few days ago; people would’ve understood better what I’ve been facing, by the testimony of those around me.

“But I’ll still try and bind my piece because it is a testimony that others can learn from.

“I know about gods

“That is why I chose the undefeatable God. Surely they shall gather,

“But they that be with me are more than they that be with them.

“I’ve been in constant fear for my life.

“Countless times they’ve tried to destroy me as promised,

“But with God I keep moving as if nothing ever happened.

“Shouldn’t we have gotten over this?

“I mean it’s 4 months already,

“Guess you will not stop until I stop breathing?