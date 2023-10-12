How We Killed Kwara Socialite Who Wanted Threesome – Kwara Poly Students Confess

Two female students of Kwara State Polytechnic, Adama Joseph and Favour Vandora have been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly killing a Kwara socialite, Adeniyi Ojo, during a sexual romp.

Recall that the Managing Director of a guest hotel in Ilorin, the state capital, was found dead under suspicious circumstances, on Friday, September 29.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while parading the suspects in Abuja, said operatives of the force apprehended the two suspects on October 6, 2023, for their involvement in the robbery and murder of Mr Adeniyi Ojo, the son of Chief Emmanuel Ojo, a prominent figure in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said, “Through meticulous investigative work, our officers were able to track and apprehend these suspects in Mowe Ibafo, Ogun State.

“In a tragic incident, the duo tied the deceased under the guise of having a sex romp and demanded money from him. But when he was not forthcoming, they resorted to drugging and suffocating him, leading to his untimely demise.

“They have been processed and will be charged to court shortly,” the Force PRO added.

He said that the police remained unflinching in its determination to secure the people.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects, Adanma Joseph, corroborated the account of the police about what transpired between them and the deceased.

Adama said she had been in a sexual relationship with the deceased and he wanted to have a threesome with her and her friend, Favour Vandora, so they met him with the intent to steal from him.

She said they drugged the deceased and left with his phone and other valuables only to discover that he had died later.

Adama said: “We have finished our ND programme at Kwara Polytechnic before the incident happened. We didn’t plan to kill him. On that particular day, we went with the intention to steal from him, so we told him that we wanted to do BDSM, and he agreed to have a threesome with me and my friend (Oreoluwa).

“After Oreoluwa tied his hands and legs, I tried to gag his mouth, but he refused, and I stopped.

“So, when we couldn’t find any money in his pocket, my fried took his phone and showed it to his face to open it with facial lock, but he started shouting, and he loosened one of the ropes on his hands, and started hitting my friend.

“We put Refnol (Rohypnol) in his mouth. So, in a bid to stop him from making noise, my friend put a pillow over his face, and when he went silent we told him that we were leaving, because we thought he was pretending, but he didn’t respond, so we left.

“I touched him with a dead knife used for cutting cake, but he didn’t bleed as I never meant to stab him or hurt him.

“We only wanted to take his money. We didn’t know he died until when the police arrested us in Ogun State. We only took his phone, the knife, and the ropes with us.”