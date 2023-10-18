“I Actually Don’t Know Who You Are” – Davido Tells BBNaija Star, Phyna

Popular Nigerian music artiste, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has claimed that he does not know the Big Brother Naija season 7 Level up winner, Phyna, urging her not to take offence in his decision to like a negative post about her.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner revealed this after Phyna challenged him for liking a post that criticized her.

In the post, a Twitter user @47kasz questioned why some fans idolise certain celebrities like Phyna, saying that he automatically concluded that such fans are useless.

The post reads, “There are some particular celebrities you’d Stan, and I will profile, judge, and conclude you are useless because why would you be stanning Phyna?”

Surprisingly, the post was liked by Davido, a development that has continued to generate reactions from social media users.

Reacting to the development, Phyna took to her X account to question Davido’s decision to like the criticism post against her.

She also congratulated the ‘Fem’ crooner on the birth of his recently welcomed twins.

She wrote, “Wetin I do @davido Na wah oh, the hate is real…..,Congratulations on your twins sha ”

Responding to Phyna’s tweet, Davido claimed not to know who the reality star is in the first place.

He added that liking the criticism post against her was not intentional but an honest mistake on his end

He wrote, “Thank you love but I actually don’t know who you are .. and it was an honest mistake .. no vex .”