I Don’t Owe Anyone Explanation For Visiting Tinubu – PDP Gov, Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has stated that he owes nobody any explanation for visiting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the presidential election.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor, the opposition is jittery and telling lies over his visit to Tinubu shortly after the Supreme Court declared him winner of the election.

Information Nigeria reports that a video had emerged of Diri congratulating Tinubu after the apex Court affirmed his presidential election on Thursday.

However, speaking at Igbedi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the State, during the visit of the PDP’s governorship campaign trail on Friday, Diri said there was nothing unusual about his visit to Tinubu.

READ ALSO: IReV Failure May Reduce Voters’ Confidence – S’Court Tells INEC

He explained that he was at the presidential villa to discuss serious state matters with the president, whom he said attended to the issues positively.

“Thursday, I was in Abuja and most of you saw the video trending. The opposition is now jittery and are telling lies. Of course, that is in their character.

“As a sitting governor, there is a sitting president and I do not owe them any explanation about my visit to the president.

“If the Supreme Court affirms the president of the country, as a sitting governor, I reserve all the rights to visit him. But beyond that, I went for very serious state business and I can tell you that Mr President attended to all the issues I raised,” he said,