“I Don’t Want My Legs To Be Cut Off” – Mr Ibu Cries Out As He Seeks Public Assistance (Video)

Veteran comic actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, has taken to social media to seek public assistance as he battles an ailment that may cost him his leg.

The actor made the plea from his hospital bed on Wednesday.

In a clip shared on his Instagram page, the actor said he has been down for so many weeks and has been on admission.

Speaking about the nature of his ailment, the actor explained that his doctors told him they might resort to cutting off his leg if he exhausted his options.

Also speaking, his daughter, Jasmine Okafor, stated that Ibu isn’t getting better and has exhausted all his financial resources, hence the public appeal.

Jasmine urged public spirited individuals to help fly Ibu abroad for better treatment.

Capturing the video, Ibu wrote: “Dear Good people of Nigeria, we are counting on your support at these points we need it the most.

“Access Bank

Account Number: 1685687982

John Ikechukwu Okafor.”

Watch video below: