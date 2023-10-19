I Feel Proud That I Can Cook – FCT Minister, Wike Tells Mockers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that there is no big deal in cooking his food because he enjoys it.

Recall that a viral video of the former Governor of Rivers State, spotted cooking for the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and former Senate President Bukola Saraki at his residence in Abuja, surfaced online weeks ago.

Speaking on Thursday during a chat with journalists in his office in Abuja, Wike said that he feels proud that he can cook and he is very happy when he eats his food and he is satisfied.

He said: “I feel proud that I can cook and I’m happy when I eat it. I’m satisfied. What is the big deal in cooking? So, I should call the Chef to come and prepare the food that I will eat. It’s a waste of time when I can cook.”

READ MORE: Tinubu Removes FCT From Treasury Single Account – Wike

“Some of us were brought up in a home where if your mother is cooking, you are meant to stay in the kitchen. You make sure they prepare the pepper, you help to pound the okra.

“Some people may see it as a waste of time, but for me, it’s very interesting. My wife had her first child in the United States, the day she came back with my first son, I welcomed my Wife with Okro and Okazi soup.

“Not to go and eat what you don’t know the magnitude of Maggi or you don’t know this and then because they want to make a profit or you want to make a profit. I don’t do that,” he said.