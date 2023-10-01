“I Have Always Begged For Parental Love” – Phyna Replies Her Parents

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has recounted how she had to beg for parental love while growing up.

Recall that Phyna’s father, Felix Otabor had during his viral interview with Vangaurd on Saturday, accused the reality star of abandoning him since she won the N100 million BBNaija prize in 2022.

“She disappeared into thin air as soon as the prize money was handed over to her, and she never returned home to butter our bread”, he said.

Phyna, who seems to be heartbroken following the viral report, took to her Snapchat story on Saturday night to recall how her parents have treated her badly and always made her beg for love while growing up.

“Growing up I always hear you are not my daughter. Yet I would beg for parental love. The truth is I have always begged people to love me. Today I have finally accepted it. No wonder, I for say. Guess I’m an ORPHAN”, she wrote.